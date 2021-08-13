August 13, 2021 - 6:31pm
Hawley critical of speaker ending Cuomo impeachment proceeding
posted by Press Release in Andrew Cuomo, news, steve hawley, 139th District.
Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:
”Impartial justice is a founding principle of our constitutional republic, and nobody should be above the law. Our public officials should be held to the highest standards possible, and by ending this impeachment investigation the speaker has denied justice to the people of this state and allowed potentially illegal acts to be swept under the rug.”
Comments