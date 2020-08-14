Hawley delighted that NY bowling alleys can open at 50-percent capacity on Monday

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is celebrating the state’s decision to allow local bowling alleys to reopen at 50-percent capacity this upcoming Monday.

All bowling alleys will be able to start up with food being served by wait staff, ensuring that local economies receive the boost in revenue they need while also allowing locals to get in some exercise and play after being cooped up inside for so long.

“I’m thrilled to hear that progress continues to be made with the reopening of the state,” Hawley said. “I had written a letter some time ago to the governor asking for bowling alleys to be opened as soon as possible for the sake of local economies alongside the service they provide citizens in stretching their legs and having some light fun.

"Our conference had then sent another letter requesting much of the same. It’s good to hear that the governor is hearing us and taking into account the steps needed to ensure that people are protected and remain healthy during this continually challenging time.”