Hawley: Elections show New Yorkers support less burdensome government

Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

The results of last Tuesday’s elections in our state and throughout the nation reflect a rejection of overreaching, burdensome policies that stifle economic growth and jeopardize public safety, and a desire for a return to kitchen-table governance. America is a nation of opportunity, and the anti-growth, tax-and-spend policies of the Majority are antithetical to the spirit of entrepreneurship that has made our nation the greatest on this planet. This year, Americans rejected socialism and voted for leaders who believe in hard work and the pursuit of the American Dream, in what I hope is just the beginning of a reclamation of our government by people who believe in our constitution, in our way of life and in our free markets.

Seeing voters soundly reject ballot measures 1, 3, and 4 was incredibly heartening, and an indication that the public has grown tired of political gamesmanship and one-party rule in state government. Our government at the state and federal levels was designed to be collaborative in its deliberations, with a minority party able to check the power of the majority, and these proposals threatened that delicate balance of power. By rejecting these proposals, voters chose a path forward for New York that preserves the voice of rural, upstate New York and maintains reasonable safeguards against our electoral and redistricting processes.

What people want and expect from their government is simple; attention toward matters that jeopardize the well-being of themselves and their loved ones, and the protection of their right to lead their lives in their own way, follow their passions and provide for their family. By rallying against the law enforcement professionals who keep our communities safe, putting up obstacles to success in people’s careers and businesses, and implementing overreaching mandates that went too far in restricting their liberties, the Majority showed their priorities were not in line with those of the average working New Yorker. That is exactly why I will continue to do everything I can to stand up for our law enforcement, our liberties, and our ability to work hard and change the world through innovation. Our liberties and maintained public safety, which allows us to freely exercise them, are what make America the greatest nation on earth. It is my hope to see that as time passes, as a state and as a nation, we become even greater, freer, and safer than we’ve ever been before.