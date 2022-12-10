Hawley: FEMA has funds available for firefighters

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C, I-Batavia) today informed local fire departments about grant money being offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA has $90 million to award prior to the end of the year. The application period for these awards will begin between January 6 and 9 and will continue for 6 weeks, subject to change. For more information, contact the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program at 866-274-0960 or [email protected].

“This is an opportunity for those who tirelessly protect our communities to receive a significant amount of grant money,” Hawley said. “Our emergency employees are vital to our communities. I am proud of their hard work to keep us all safe and secure. Their valiant efforts to maintain safety in my district and throughout New York state should not go unnoticed.”