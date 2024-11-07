Hawley grateful for support of constituents in the 139th Assembly District

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) has won his reelection bid for state Assembly in the 139th District. First elected in 2006, Hawley has an extensive record of delivering results for Western New York. During his reelection campaign, Hawley ran on the platform of bringing back conservative principles to our state while bringing down costs for working families and supporting our law enforcement officers. Hawley is grateful to have received the support of the 139th Assembly District and looks forward to bringing common-sense policies back to Albany.

“I want to thank the residents of the 139th Assembly District for their unwavering support in this year’s election,” said Hawley. “I spoke with countless voters throughout this campaign all the way from Albion to Batavia and I’m beyond grateful for the words of encouragement and support I received along the way. Last night, we saw an incredible return to conservative values that built our nation and our state. Now more than ever, New Yorkers want meaningful change and homegrown representation. I’m honored to be your choice to be a part of that change in Albany for the next two years. I will continue to support policies that will keep our community safe and affordable as we create a better future for Western New York.”