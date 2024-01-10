Hawley issues message that Hochul is 'in lockstep with radical majority'

A Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) on the State of the State Address.

Press Release:

“Gov. Hochul has once again shown she is in lockstep with the radical majority in Albany. As if giving criminals a free pass and taking control away from local governments wasn’t enough, this administration seems hellbent on chipping away at Western New York’s way of life by doing nothing to lower the cost of living and allowing migrants to flood into upstate communities. Time and time again we have been let down and left out by big-city politicians. It’s time for our leadership to step away from these radical policies and start working for everyday New Yorkers.”