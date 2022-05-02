Local Matters

May 2, 2022 - 7:57pm

Hawley issues statement on change of law allowing Brian Benjamin to be removed from the ballot

Press release:

“If our colleagues in the Majority acted as fast to combat inflation and restore law and order as they did today to change the rules of our elections to help themselves out at the last minute, our state would truly be a better place for working people.”

May 3, 2022 - 1:52am
C. M. Barons
Ever the partisan contortionist- count on Steve to find fault with a faultless act by a party other than his own. Thou dost protest too much. Wink, wink. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/02/nyregion/brian-benjamin-ballot-remova...

