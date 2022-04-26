April 26, 2022 - 11:19pm
Hawley issues statement on Mercy Flight helicopter crash
posted by Press Release in Steve Hawley, news, 139th assembly district.
Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:
“Reports that two people have passed in the helicopter crash that took place today in the town of Elba is incredibly saddening, a tragic development to all of us here in Genesee County. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives today, as well as all who were affected by this horrific incident.”
