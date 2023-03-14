Hawley joins with Red Cross to offer free CPR classes

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C - Batavia) is partnering with the American Red Cross to offer free Hands-Only CPR training to anyone in the district looking to learn. These 30-minute courses are designed to be quick, simple, and easy to learn and can make the difference between life and death for others. Hawley is glad to help educate the public on the skill.

“CPR training is an invaluable skill that could very well save lives, and we should all be pushing ourselves to learn it,” Hawley said. “I am grateful to the American Red Cross for their partnership in this initiative, and I hope to see many of you out at this free event.”

The time and place of the training will be:

Saturday, March 18, 9:00 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. at the Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd, Stafford

Tuesday, March 21, 1:00 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. at the Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St, Albion

Anyone interested in signing up should visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094aacac22a1f4c25-hands1?useFullSite=true#/ to sign up for the Stafford event. Those interested in participating at Albion should visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094aacac22a1f4c25-hands2?useFullSite=true#/. Space is limited, so interested parties are encouraged to apply early. For more information, call Assemblyman Hawley’s office at 585-589-5780.