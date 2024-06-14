Hawley praises new contract offering raises and benefits for correction officers

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C-Batavia) recently commented on the newly announced pay raises for correction officers in New York. The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) announced earlier this spring that they agreed on a new three-year contract with the state.

On top of wage increases, the contract also includes new bonuses, reduced health care costs and up to 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave. Hawley believes this new deal is a step in the right direction toward supporting our correction officers.

“With the threat of prison closures across our state, our correction officers need all the support they can get,” said Hawley. “Providing pay raises and better benefits is just one way we can repay them for all they do to keep us safe. This new contract is a great sign of progress in supporting our correction officers and I hope we continue to see more strides in this area as we provide for our law enforcement personnel.”