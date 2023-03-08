Hawley rallies for local roads and bridges

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C -Batavia) rallied today with the Assembly and Senate Minority in the call for an increased allocation of funds for local roads and bridges as part of this year’s budget. Local roads and bridges are often in disrepair and require support from the state to help with maintenance and management, and Hawley believes the budget should allocate for it.

“I am imploring the legislature and the governor to include an additional $200 million for local road and bridge maintenance and an additional $70 million for Extreme Winter Recovery,” Hawley said. “With the governor's proposed budget of $228 billion, it would behoove the legislature and governor to assure the $270 million is made available for our local roads and bridges that our taxpayers travel every day.”