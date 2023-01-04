Hawley re-appointed deputy minority leader in Assembly

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C - Batavia) has been re-appointed as deputy minority leader of the New York State Assembly. Hawley has served in a leadership role with the Assembly Republican Conference for many years following his first election in 2006. He will continue the fight for lower taxes on the middle class as well as a new moratorium of no state tax on gasoline and home fuel.

Hawley will also serve as a member of the following committees:

Agriculture Committee

Insurance Committee

Rules Committee

Veteran Affairs Committee

Ways and Means Committee

“I am proud and grateful to once again hold a leadership position within the Assembly Republican Conference,” Hawley said. “I would like to thank Minority Leader Will Barclay for entrusting me with this responsibility. There are many issues I hope to solve during this upcoming legislative session, and affordability is at the top of my list.”