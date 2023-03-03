Hawley reads to young students across his district

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C - Batavia) spent the day traveling the district and reading to students in recognition of ‘Read Across America’ Day, which celebrates the importance of reading and literacy across New York and the nation. Hawley visited Pembroke Primary School and read to the entire first grade class, Oakfield-Alabama Elementary School’s first-grade class and Oak Orchard Primary School’s kindergarten class.

“Reading is such a joy, especially when you’re younger, and I’m grateful I had a day to share in that joy with students across the district,” Hawley said. “Taking a moment to help foster a healthy relationship with reading and literacy early on is incredibly important. I’m thankful for the schools that partnered with me today and allowed me to come read with their students, and I’m thankful to the students for their enthusiasm.”