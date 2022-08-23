Local Matters

August 23, 2022 - 1:51pm

Hawley receives perfect score from business association

posted by Press Release in Steve Hawley, 139th assembly district, news.

Press release:

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a national organization that advocates for the needs of small and independently-owned businesses, has announced that Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C, I-Batavia) has received their perfect rating of 100%. This perfect pro-business rating reflects Assemblyman Hawley’s unwavering support of small business owners, both through his advocacy efforts and his legislative voting history.

“As a small business owner myself, I can tell you that especially in New York state, building and sustaining a successful business can be as difficult as it is rewarding,” said Hawley. “We are incredibly fortunate to have organizations such as the NFIB to stand up for and support our small business owners, so I am honored to have earned their perfect rating.”

