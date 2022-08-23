Hawley receives perfect score from business association

Press release:

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a national organization that advocates for the needs of small and independently-owned businesses, has announced that Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C, I-Batavia) has received their perfect rating of 100%. This perfect pro-business rating reflects Assemblyman Hawley’s unwavering support of small business owners, both through his advocacy efforts and his legislative voting history.

“As a small business owner myself, I can tell you that especially in New York state, building and sustaining a successful business can be as difficult as it is rewarding,” said Hawley. “We are incredibly fortunate to have organizations such as the NFIB to stand up for and support our small business owners, so I am honored to have earned their perfect rating.”