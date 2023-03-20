Hawley says proposed state budget will raise tax rather than cut spending

Press release:

“Between the governor's budget and the budget proposal from the Assembly Majority, more spending is on the agenda, and it's going to hurt New Yorkers,” Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) said. “Despite this dramatic inflationary period, the Majority is intent on asking New Yorkers to be taxed more in exchange for numerous programs that will likely never benefit Upstate residents. It is disappointing, irresponsible, and shameful!

“I don’t believe more taxes are the solution. I would like to see New York rein in its spending to more manageable levels, where the necessities are taken care of, and the rest is considered case-by-case. Banning gas stoves or giving free healthcare to illegal immigrants is not helping our bottom line. Our spending habits in this state are unsustainable, and if they continue, we’re only going to set ourselves up for failure,” Hawley concluded.