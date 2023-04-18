Holland Land Office Museum to host Appraisal Day on May 20

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce "Appraisals on Main: HLOM Appraisal Day" on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. at the Batavia First Presbyterian Church, located at 300 E. Main St., Batavia.

The community is invited to bring any of their treasures and heirlooms that may be collecting dust to see what they may be worth.

Appraisers from Bontrager Real Estate & Auction, Cottone Auctions, and Schultz Auctioneers will be available to give their expert opinions.

There is a $5 charge for each item appraised, with a limit of 5 items per person.

All attendees are required to register for an allotted time slot. The online registration form can be found at the museum’s website.

Information can also be found on our website, www.hollandlandoffice.com or by contacting the museum at either (585) 343-4727 or [email protected]