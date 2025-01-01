Hometown rivals are set to assist the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation in Hoops for Hope

Press Release:

A full slate of both girls and boys basketball is scheduled for February 8 and we hope to see you there. Batavia High School will take on the Notre Dame Irish for a full day of both JV and Varsity girls and boys basketball. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation.

Game times are to be determined and will be played at both Batavia High School and Genesee Community College.

Admission will be Adults $5 & Students $2, Children 5 & under -free!

There will be a 50/50 raffle at each game.

The Foundation will be running concessions and are looking for donations of soda, water, pizza, candy and chips! Monetary donations are also gratefully accepted. All donations assist our fundraising efforts!

The Foundation will also be looking for volunteers during the games to assist with raffles and concessions. Students will be awarded community service hours if volunteering.

Please call Laurie for any donations, volunteering, or questions at 585-409-3275.

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation was established in 2007 in memory of Michael Napoleone who died at the age of 8 of Burkitts Lymphoma, a form of pediatric cancer. Since its start, the Foundation has given over $750,000 to families facing the challenges of a pediatric cancer diagnosis. They have donated over $75,000 to Youth programs from their grant funding, and supported research in the amount of $95,000. They also donated $50,000 to Golisano Children's Hospital and recently just completed their $25,000 gift to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

The Foundation depends solely on volunteers and less than 3% of monies raised are applied to administrative costs.

Come out and watch your hometown teams and support a great cause!