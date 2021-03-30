Job seekers: Preregister for the Finger Lakes Virtual Career Fair and upload your resume
From Jay Lazarony, executive director of the GLOW Workforce Development Board:
On Thursday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the NYS Department of Labor, GLOW Workforce Development Board, ACCES-VR, Rochester Works, and Finger Lakes Works will host the Finger Lakes Virtual Career Fair.
There will be a Preview Day starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
The nine-county career fair currently has 132 businesses registered.
Job seekers are encouraged to preregister for this event here and be sure to upload your resume.
Attending Businesses
- KanPak
- Barilla America NY Inc.
- Arc of Genesee Orleans
- United States Gypsum
- Kodak
- O-AT-KA Milk Products
- Arc of Monroe
- LiDestri Food & Drink
- IEC Electronics
- Spectrum
- Cantel
- Scepter New York Inc.
- Aerosafe Global
- Li-Cycle Corp.
- Career Start
- DePaul
- Optimax Systems
- Thompson Health
- Arc of Wayne
- Six Flags Darien Lake
- Catholic Charities
- Wegmans Food Markets
- First Student
- The Home Depot
- TruGreen
Nurse Connection Staffing
- And more!
Job Openings Attending Businesses Seek to Fill
- Maintenance Technician
- School Bus Driver
- Chemical Operator
- Warehouse Associate
- CNA/ LPN/ RN
- CDL Driver
- Home Health Aide
- PCA/HHA
- Cashier
- Machine Operator
- Production
- General Labor
- Customer Service
- Industrial Electrician
- Cook
- Carpenter Apprentice
- Security Officer
- Forklift Driver
- And more!
For more information email: [email protected]
Comments