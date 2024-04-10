Law Street yard waste station opens for the season on Monday

Press Release:

The Law Street Yard Waste Station will open for the season on Monday, April 15, for city residents.

The station will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, until Daylight Savings Time in November, when time changes to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The station will also be closed on May 27 for Memorial Day, July 4 for Independence Day, September 2 for Labor Day, and November 28 for Thanksgiving. The station will close for the season in early December.

City residents may bring yard waste material (grass, leaves, and limbs) to the Law Street Yard Waste Station as there is no spring curbside pickup of these materials.

The following items cannot be accepted at the station:

tree stumps

building materials

rock

fill (soil and stone), other debris

Yard waste shall be free of trash (paper, plastic, bottles, cans...etc.), as this material cannot be processed.

Use the Law Street entrance to enter and exit the City Yard Waste Station only.