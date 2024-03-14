Leadership Genesee studies ‘our business & economics’

Press Release:

By Julia Garver, LG Class of 2010

What is “leadership”? The Leadership Genesee class of 2024 was able to get insight into this question from many community leaders in its first-day session, “Our Business & Economics” on Feb. 28. Responses included communication skills, engaging and motivating your team, leading by example, listening to your team and building trust and connection.

One design team member put it this way: “Leadership embodies the art of inspiring others to achieve collective goals through vision, empathy, and decisive action. It's about guiding and empowering individuals to realize their potential, fostering collaboration, and navigating through challenges with integrity and resilience.”

The day started at Liberty Pumps with Robyn Brookhart LG ’02, President & CEO and

Dennis Burke LG ‘01, CFO sharing what makes LP so successful. First and foremost is the workplace culture, one that is collaborative, respectful, engaging, trustful, and has an element of fun.

The business model of an ESOP, which LP has embraced, makes all employees (members) owners of the company so they have a stake in the efforts of their labors. That motivates members and encourages them to contribute their ideas for improvement to company operations. Also, the key to success is customer service, as mentioned by both Robyn and Dennis, a theme that reappeared several times during the day.

A presentation about how much of our expendable income is spent in Genesee County raised awareness about the impact of spending locally. Supporting local businesses ensures the vitality of the local economy and job creation with more than 55 cents of every dollar spent locally remaining in the community. The message was that “what is spent local, stays local.”

Visits were made by class members to more than 25 local businesses. The passion and forward-thinking of these entrepreneurs were impactful. Answering hard questions like ‘Should we expand? How much will it cost? Can my son/daughter take it over? and How can I compete with “big box” stores?’ is something that all small business owners face.

Rob Credi of Pub Coffee Pub revealed that what drives him includes the color scheme of his business which he chose to memorialize his sister, and his love of the show “Friends” which he uses to name some menu items. His vision led him to start the Crapshoot Kitchen & Commissary which provides opportunities for starter businesses to explore their space in the culinary field for take-out meals and food items.

Other issues encountered by local business owners were competing products and keeping up with market trends.

Guy Pellegrino, the owner of Pellegrino Auto Sales, an independent used car dealer, positioned his business to be a “new car store experience with no new cars”. To date, his business is the #1 rated used car business in Genesee County. He spends time and money on Internet access to apps and sites that let him stay ahead of price changes.

Tina Lambert, of Lambert’s Jeweler’s, mentioned that the current trends of lab-grown diamonds and fewer marriages have impacted their business.

Lee Winters, owner of Genesee Feeds, said his biggest competition now is the internet. Loyal customers, a tribute to great customer service, have kept both their businesses successful.

The day ended at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena where Matt Gray LG ’11 spoke about how his experience in LG sparked the idea of the Eli Fish Brewing Company in which he is a part owner. Matt is also the owner of Alex’s and in 2022 he stepped up to take over the management of the ice arena.

The economic impact of this venture is apparent when there are 5 to 15 teams from outside of the area coming to Batavia to play each week. The players and their families and supporters stay in hotels, eat in restaurants, and shop here in Genesee County which helps everyone.

February’s session was hosted by Liberty Pumps and the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena. Meals were sponsored by Lawley and Gavin M. Townsend, Lic. RE Salesperson at HUNT ERA Batavia.