Local, environmentally minded farmers featured in new video series

Press release:

Offering a glimpse into the lives of hardworking farmers, American Dairy Association North East released a new episode of “This American Dairy Farmer,” a digital series highlighting family, tradition, and sustainable food production on local dairy farms.

Every gallon has a story, and “This American Dairy Farmer” offers a behind-the-scenes look at dairy farms and the families who operate them while helping viewers make personal connections with those who produce their food.

In "Happiest Person I Know," which debuted July 27 on AmericanDairy.com, viewers meet Natasha Stein Sutherland from Stein Farms in Le Roy. Sutherland is herd manager at the dairy farm that her grandfather started in 1956 with two cows that came with the property.

“The neighbors literally came over and taught my grandfather how to milk those cows, and that’s how Stein Farms got its start,” Sutherland said. “The farm shaped my childhood and now I’m blessed to work with five family members every day.”

Sutherland brings a unique perspective to the New York dairy industry, having spent seven years managing herds in New Zealand, where she met her husband while studying dairy science through Cornell University’s exchange program.

“I am the happiest person I know because I get to care for an amazing group of cows. I love what I get to do,” Sutherland said.

Watch “This American Dairy Farmer” to see how Sutherland tends to her dairy herd while also looking after the pristine blue-ribbon trout stream that runs alongside Stein Farms.

“This series is an opportunity for consumers to meet and learn about the people who produce the milk for everything from their morning coffee to their children’s school meals,” said John Chrisman, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. “You see the passion dairy farmers have for taking care of their animals, protecting the environment and leaving a legacy for the next generation.”

“This American Dairy Farmer” will visit 12 dairy farms in 2022. Previous episodes are available on AmericanDairy.com. Other dairies featured from New York’s GLOW region include farms in Linwood, Pavilion and Attica.

Visit AmericanDairy.com to see all of the dairy farms featured and catch new episodes!