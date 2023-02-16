Lunch in the Dark fundraiser set for April 20

Press Release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is inviting everyone to their Lunch in the Dark Fundraising event, on Thursday, April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will take place in the gymnasium of the New York State School for the Blind, 2A Richmond Ave., Batavia, NY.

Participants will experience lunch in a darkened environment in order to better understand eating and socializing with vision loss. As a group, we will talk about the best practices for making events with food more accessible, as well as strategies for eating with vision loss. With a donation requested of $50 per ticket, the event includes a 50/50 split drawing and a Basket Raffle.

The BOCES Culinary class will do the catering with a menu including Italian Pot Roast, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley (Carrots, Cauliflower, Broccoli), Risotto Cakes, and Panna Cotta.

To RSVP, contact Catherine DeMare at 585-815-8501, Ext. 400.

Corporate sponsorships are available at three levels: Gold ($750); Silver ($500) and Bronze ($250), with increasing benefits and degrees of promotion for the business as one goes up the levels. Individual donations of any amount are accepted as well. Full details are available from Rae Frank, ILGR Director, at 585-815-8501, Ext. 406. All proceeds will assist in providing services and programs which offer independence, empowerment, and equality for individuals with disabilities in Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans Counties!