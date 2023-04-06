Mary Jo Whitman is BSA guest speaker this month, on how to prepare an exhibit

Press release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Mary Jo Whitman on Tuesday, April 11, starting at 7 p.m. at GO ART!/Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia. Mary Jo will be doing a demo on Preparing for an Exhibit. Which every artist needs! The 2.o.1. Tavern will be open for cash purchases. Non-members are welcome for a $5 fee. We are always accepting new members, any medium or skill level, single $30, couple $50, and student/veteran $10.

Mary Jo Whitman is the Education Director/SCR Coordinator at GO ART! and an Adjunct Art History Professor at Genesee Community College. She has been a practicing artist for over 20 years, working in a variety of forms, including drawing, mural painting, photography, digital art, and sculpture, with a focus on conceptual art. Although much of her work is commissioned, she has exhibited in various group and solo exhibits, both locally and internationally.

Earning a MA in Critical Museum Studies from the University of Buffalo, her graduate research focused on exploring critical theory as it pertains to the construction of identity in a postmodern era. Graduating from SUNY Brockport summa cum laude, she holds a BA in Studio Arts with a concentration in Sculpture and a minor in Art History. Mary Jo also has an AAS in Fine Arts, with a concentration on Digital Art, from Genesee Community College.

Passionate about promoting and fostering the arts, Mary Jo served on the Board of Directors at GO ART! from 2015-2018, chairing the External Affairs and Gallery Committees. As the former Art Gallery Coordinator for the Rosalie “Roz” Steiner Art Gallery, Mary Jo focused on enhancing the student’s education through exposure to a variety of mediums and art forms while curating diverse and dynamic exhibitions for the community to enjoy. She has also had the honor of speaking as a guest lecturer to several artistic and educational groups, as well as serving as a juror for many exhibitions across the region, including the Congressional Art Competition for the 27th District.