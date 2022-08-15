Names of 4-H Livestock Shows winners released
Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who participated in the 4-H Livestock Shows at the 2022 Genesee County Fair. At the completion of the individual 4-H Livestock Shows, an Overall 4-H Livestock Master Showmanship Contest was held on Friday, July 29th. The winners of master showmanship in each individual livestock show competed in the contest and Clare Mathes was named the 2022 Overall 4-H Livestock Master Showman.
4-H Beef Show:
- Senior Showmanship – Autumn Mathisen
- Junior Showmanship – Colten Sugg
- Master Showman – Colten Sugg
- Supreme Champion Heifer – Colten Sugg
- Champion Market Steer – Madelynn Pimm
4-H Goat Show:
- Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship – Ella Christ
- Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship – Adeline Mangino
- Novice Dairy Goat Showmanship – Eleanor Hudson
- Master Dairy Goat Showman – Ella Christ
- Best in Show Dairy Doe – Levi Miller
- Senior Meat Goat Showmanship – Clare Mathes
- Junior Meat Goat Showmanship – Emma Tanner
- Master Meat Goat Showman – Clare Mathes
- Best in Show Meat Doe – Lily Haacke
4-H Hog Show:
- Senior Showmanship – Brendan Pimm
- Junior Showmanship – Thomas Keele
- Master Showman – Thomas Keele
- Champion Gilt – Thomas Keele
4-H Market Animal Auction Beef Steer Show:
- Senior Showmanship – Caleb Carlson
- Intermediate Showmanship – Kylie Paddock
- Junior Showmanship – Makayla Sugg
- Beginner Showmanship – Logan Bezon
- Master Showman – Caleb Carlson
- Reserve Master Showman – Makayla Sugg
- Champion Beef Steer – Caleb Carlson
- Reserve Champion Beef Steer – Colten Sugg
4-H Market Animal Auction Dairy Steer Show:
- Senior Showmanship – Maggie Winspear
- Junior Showmanship – Chase Zuber
- Master Showman – Maggie Winspear
- Champion Dairy Steer – Chase Zuber
- Reserve Champion Dairy Steer – Bing Zuber
4-H Market Animal Auction Goat Show:
- Senior Showmanship – John Riley
- Junior Showmanship – Riley Smith
- Beginner Showmanship – Kiely Coast
- Master Showman – John Riley
- Champion Market Goat – Layla Baker
4-H Market Animal Auction Hog Show:
- Senior Showmanship – Caleb Carlson
- Intermediate Showmanship – Cody Carlson
- Junior Showmanship – Thomas Keele
- Beginner Showmanship – Brynn Weaver
- Master Showman – Caleb Carlson
- Reserve Master Showman – Thomas Keele
- Champion Market Hog – Aiden Warner
- Reserve Champion Market Hog – Carson Warner
4-H Market Animal Auction Lamb Show:
- Senior Showmanship – Taylor Fancher
- Junior Showmanship – Colten Sugg
- Beginner Showmanship – Adeline Mangino
- Master Showman – Colten Sugg
- Champion Market Lamb – Colten Sugg
- Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Taylor Fancher
Submitted photo: Participants in the 2022 4-H Overall Livestock Master Showman Contest, Left to Right: Ella Christ, Maggie Winspear, Brendan Pimm, Clare Mathes, Thomas Keele, Colten Sugg, Madelynn Pimm, Amelia Brewer, Kasey Pagels.
