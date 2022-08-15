Names of 4-H Livestock Shows winners released

Press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who participated in the 4-H Livestock Shows at the 2022 Genesee County Fair. At the completion of the individual 4-H Livestock Shows, an Overall 4-H Livestock Master Showmanship Contest was held on Friday, July 29th. The winners of master showmanship in each individual livestock show competed in the contest and Clare Mathes was named the 2022 Overall 4-H Livestock Master Showman.

4-H Beef Show:

Senior Showmanship – Autumn Mathisen

Junior Showmanship – Colten Sugg

Master Showman – Colten Sugg

Supreme Champion Heifer – Colten Sugg

Champion Market Steer – Madelynn Pimm

4-H Goat Show:

Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship – Ella Christ

Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship – Adeline Mangino

Novice Dairy Goat Showmanship – Eleanor Hudson

Master Dairy Goat Showman – Ella Christ

Best in Show Dairy Doe – Levi Miller

Senior Meat Goat Showmanship – Clare Mathes

Junior Meat Goat Showmanship – Emma Tanner

Master Meat Goat Showman – Clare Mathes

Best in Show Meat Doe – Lily Haacke

4-H Hog Show:

Senior Showmanship – Brendan Pimm

Junior Showmanship – Thomas Keele

Master Showman – Thomas Keele

Champion Gilt – Thomas Keele

4-H Market Animal Auction Beef Steer Show:

Senior Showmanship – Caleb Carlson

Intermediate Showmanship – Kylie Paddock

Junior Showmanship – Makayla Sugg

Beginner Showmanship – Logan Bezon

Master Showman – Caleb Carlson

Reserve Master Showman – Makayla Sugg

Champion Beef Steer – Caleb Carlson

Reserve Champion Beef Steer – Colten Sugg

4-H Market Animal Auction Dairy Steer Show:

Senior Showmanship – Maggie Winspear

Junior Showmanship – Chase Zuber

Master Showman – Maggie Winspear

Champion Dairy Steer – Chase Zuber

Reserve Champion Dairy Steer – Bing Zuber

4-H Market Animal Auction Goat Show:

Senior Showmanship – John Riley

Junior Showmanship – Riley Smith

Beginner Showmanship – Kiely Coast

Master Showman – John Riley

Champion Market Goat – Layla Baker

4-H Market Animal Auction Hog Show:

Senior Showmanship – Caleb Carlson

Intermediate Showmanship – Cody Carlson

Junior Showmanship – Thomas Keele

Beginner Showmanship – Brynn Weaver

Master Showman – Caleb Carlson

Reserve Master Showman – Thomas Keele

Champion Market Hog – Aiden Warner

Reserve Champion Market Hog – Carson Warner

4-H Market Animal Auction Lamb Show: