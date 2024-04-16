Napoleone Foundation raises $1M since inception, moves in new direction

Press Release:

As the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation enters its 17th year, it is extremely proud of the accomplishments of this grassroots organization.

After the passing of Michael Napoleone at the age of 8 due to a pediatric cancer diagnosis, the Foundation was created in his memory to pay forward to all those who assisted, to give back to those in need, and to Lend a Hand for Hope.

As its main purpose and mission, the Foundation assists families with the challenges of cancer. The Foundation has close ties to both Oshei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo and Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester. In addition to helping families, it assists the Social Work and Childlife teams with needed items for the continuing care of the families and the children during their hospital stays.

The Grant Committee recently met and selected the grant winners for the 2024 year. Letters and checks will be distributed by the end of the month and the information will be shared in the media.

Though the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation will not be hosting the Derby Day Gala, it is hopeful and excited as it moves to a new strategic fundraising plan to provide long-term sustainability for our mission and organization.

The first step in moving in a new direction is the Heroes for Hope Campaign (https://michaelshope.org/hero-for-hope-campaign). Your donation will continue to provide needed funds to support the mission.

To date, the Foundation, with only a volunteer board, has raised over a million dollars and has continued its mission with less than 3% of funding going to administrative costs. Our giving is as follows:

Over $725,000 in assistance to families with the challenges of a pediatric diagnosis

Over $95,000 to support research in pediatric blood cancers

Over $75,000 to assist youth activities/sports through grant funding

$50,000 to Golisano Children’s Hospital, Rochester

$25,000 to United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia

Annual giving to Oshei and Golisano Childlife Therapy Teams

Again, the numbers speak volumes of the assistance the Foundation has been able to offer due to the generosity of our donors. We are committed to continuing this mission. Whether through donations, volunteering, sponsorships, or attending our events, it is all because of you that we can and will continue to Lend a Hand for Hope.