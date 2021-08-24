New COVID-related restrictions on visits to UMMC, other RRH facilities

Press release:

Due to the rapid transmission of the Delta variant and increased positive COVID-19 cases, Rochester Regional Health will be re-implementing a stricter visitation policy effectiveWednesday, August 25 at 9 a.m. at the following locations:

Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

Rochester General Hospital

Unity Hospital

United Memorial Medical Center

Rochester Ambulatory Surgery Center

Linden Oaks Ambulatory Surgery Center

Westfall Ambulatory Surgery Center

New York State Department of Health continues to require masks inside healthcare facilities this includes visitors and patients. Visitors must have their temperature checked and be screened for symptoms when entering any of these facilities.

No visitation allowed

COVID-19 positive patients

Emergency department patients

Cancer infusion center patients

Only exceptions: pediatric patients, labor and delivery patients, patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments including dementia and patients at the end-of-life (see below)

Hospital visitation policy

Each COVID negative patient can have one visitor at a time at the bedside

visitor at a time at the bedside Different visitors can visit the patient throughout the day as long as it is limited to one at a time

Visitors must be 12 years of age or older

Labor and Delivery (Obstetrics) One visitor at a time One support person (in addition to a visitor) is allowed at the beside at all times

Pediatrics Two supports persons and one visitor One visitor in pediatric ED If the patient is COVID positive, one support person and one visitor

Patients undergoing ambulatory procedures or surgeries One visitor only for pre-procedure (surgery) and post-procedure (surgery)

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments including dementia One support person may be present on-site at a time in the emergency room or during hospitalization An additional visitor may also be with the patient during hospital-designated visiting hours

Behavioral Health inpatients There is no change to the current visitation rules for Behavioral Health Inpatients Two visitors during site-specific hours

End of life patients (appropriate PPE will be required if the patient is COVID positive) :

o Up to two visitors at the bedside at a time

o One support person (in addition to visitors) is allowed at the bedside; clergy are not considered a visitor

o Social distancing must be maintained

Hospital daily visitation hours