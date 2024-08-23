Notre Dame announces 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Press Release:

Notre Dame is pleased to announce their 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame Class. This year’s inductees include:

Dan Burns (1982)

Jeff Weaver (2001)

Katie Francis (2004)

Maurin Lawrence (2004)

Ashley Napoleone (2004)

Jeff Antolos (2013)

Eric Geitner, long-time Notre Dame Cross Country, Swim, and Track Coach

Also being inducted is the 1982 Football team that posted a record of 8-0-1, winning sectionals and snapping Cal-Mum’s state record 47-game winning streak.

The celebration event will be held on Saturday, November 11. More info to be released shortly.