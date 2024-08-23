Notre Dame announces 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Press Release:
Notre Dame is pleased to announce their 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame Class. This year’s inductees include:
- Dan Burns (1982)
- Jeff Weaver (2001)
- Katie Francis (2004)
- Maurin Lawrence (2004)
- Ashley Napoleone (2004)
- Jeff Antolos (2013)
- Eric Geitner, long-time Notre Dame Cross Country, Swim, and Track Coach
Also being inducted is the 1982 Football team that posted a record of 8-0-1, winning sectionals and snapping Cal-Mum’s state record 47-game winning streak.
The celebration event will be held on Saturday, November 11. More info to be released shortly.