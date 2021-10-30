Notre Dame announces Hall of Fame Dinner, 2020 and 2021 inductees

Press release:

Notre Dame High School will be honoring the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 & 2021 Inductees during the annual Sports Night Dinner on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The event was not held last year due to covid, so both year’s inductees will be honored at this year’s event.

The 2020 Inductees are: Ron Francis ’67, Gary Conte ’69, Caitlin Fix ’01, Jessica Cocco Paulin ’05, “The Foundation” (which includes early years ND All Stars Jerome O’Grady ’55, Samuel John Gerace ’55, James Sullivan ’55, Ron Kosiorek ’55, Frank Ferrando ’56, Vincent Messina ’57, Bill Kelty ’57, Richard Lewis ’58, Patrick Welsh ’58, Michael Welsh ’61), 1968 & 1969 Varsity Golf Teams, and Coach Marc Staley ’20 honorary.

The 2021 Inductees are: Vinny Fanara ’97, Mike Redick ’97, Otis Thomas ’97, Kathryn Redick Thompson ’03, Darci Walthew Pfund ’03, 1978 Varsity Football Team, and 1978 Varsity Girls’ Volleyball Team with special recognition to Donald “Magoo” Suozzi who was an incredible supporter of Notre Dame High School students and the athletic program for over 50 years!

The first Annual Bill Sutherland Humanitarian of the Year Award will also be presented to Dr. Joseph Scanlan ’65. Beloved teacher and coach, Bill Sutherland, passed away in 2020 and his family has created this award to honor someone who helps people behind the scenes.

Notre Dame Hall of Fame recognizes inductees for their outstanding athletic contributions while at ND.

For bios of inductees, click here.