Notre Dame announces youth basketball league for the fall

Press Release:

Notre Dame Boys Basketball Coach Mike Rapone will again conduct a youth basketball league at Notre Dame that was a huge success last fall.

This league is for boys & girls broken into two divisions: Grades 2,3 & 4 who play on a 8ft basket and Grades 5 & 6.

The season runs from September 29 through December 1. Each team will play 10 games with stats and standings posted weekly. Games are held on Sunday mornings at 9 & 10 a.m.

The cost is $125 during the early registration period that runs thru September 1. After that, the cost is $150. For more information or to register, go to www.notredamebataviaboysbasketball.com.