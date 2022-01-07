Notre Dame receives grant from Terra Science

Press Release:

Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School has been named a recipient of a Capacity Building Grant from Terra Science and Education. Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School was awarded $1,600 to purchase a hydroponics growing center for students taking the “Engineering for Life” class. The grant project, led by Alan Caprio, will encourage students to evaluate global scientific challenges especially those focused on Earth’s resources of food and water. Students will work with all aspects of the hydroponics center from assembling the unit to preparing entrees with the items grown. Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School is among 20 organizations across New York State awarded 2022

Capacity Building Grants from Terra Science and Education. For the 2022 grant cycle, Terra received 40 applications requesting more than $152,000 in grant funds. Terra awarded a total of $68,973.88 in grants to increase educational opportunities for students throughout the state.

The Terra Capacity Building Grant Program accepts applications from schools and educational non- profits proposing projects that build long-term capacity with the potential to impact a number of students for years to come. Grant awards range from $1,000 to a maximum or $5,000. Terra Science and Education is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to improving quality of life through investment in those involved in education and innovation. For more information about Terra Science and

Education or the Capacity Building Grant Program, please email [email protected] or visit the website at www.terraed.org