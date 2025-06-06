Notre Dame’s Bellavia takes next step with FLCC basketball program

Press Release:

Notre Dame Senior Aiden Bellavia, the son of Deanna King of Batavia, has signed to continue his basketball career at Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) in the fall. Aiden, a small forward, was named a Genesee Region All-Star in basketball as he helped ND win the GR Division 2 Championship.

Aiden earned the Paul Fanara Team MVP Award after leading the team in scoring (14.3 pts/game), in three pointers (29), while also leading the squad in 3pt shooting percentage (41%). He was second in rebounding (7.0/game). Five times he scored 20 points or more and was a major contributor in ND’s upset of Alexander, scoring 19 points with 5 three-pointers.

Aiden carries a GPA of 90 and is currently undecided on his FLCC major.