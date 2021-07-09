Notre Dame welcomes four new faculty members, thanks three departing teachers, seeks FT Physics instructor

Press release:

Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School would like to extend an enthusiastic welcome to the new additions to our Notre Dame Faculty:

Thomas Bringenberg III -- Class of 2003 alumnus -- Mr. Bringenberg will be joining our junior high team as the seventh- and eighth-grade Social Studies teacher. Mr. Bringenberg brings 12 years of middle school teaching experience along with a plethora of other talents, including but not limited to, the coaching of four different sports! Welcome Mr. Bringenberg!

Andrew Ferris -- Class of 2004 alumnus -- Mr. Ferris will be taking over as our Global Studies teacher for grades nine and 10. He is already well acclimated with our students and school as he has been substitute teaching and coaching modified basketball for the last three years. Mr. Ferris's love and dedication to Notre Dame will, without a doubt, carry over into the classroom and the entire ND community. Welcome Mr. Ferris!

Lisa Antinore -- Mrs. Antinore is an experienced and dedicated teacher and parent to Jay, Class of '24, and Chase, Class of '27. She will be joining our junior high team as our new seventh- and eighth-grade English teacher. Mrs. Antinore has over eight years of teaching experience in the Batavia City School District. She is an avid volunteer, and her extensive background with providing an interactive learning experience to a diverse population of students makes us very excited! We look forward to what she does next! Welcome Mrs. Antinore!

Corinne Armison -- Mrs. Armison will also be joining our junior high team as our new Math teacher. Mrs. Armison brings over 14 years of teaching experience and is well versed in classroom management and differentiated instruction. She is excited to assist our students in reaching their potential by customizing their education to ensure that they are able to excel academically through their unique learning styles! Welcome Mrs. Armison!

With great sincerity we would like to thank Mr. Matthew Landfried Jr. (Social Studies), Ms. Julia Quebral (Physics), and Mr. Andrew Calire (Social Studies) and wish them the best of luck as they move on to pursue other opportunities. You will be missed! God bless!

Finally -- we are in search of a full-time PHYSICS teacher. If you would like to join our family, please send credentials and resume to [email protected] or call (585) 343-2783.