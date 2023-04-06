Officials thank Rep. Tenney for visit to Water Treatment Plant

Genesee County is undertaking a large-scale countywide water project to provide critical water security and resiliency to its residents, farms, and industries. This project will improve water quality for drinking water, increase the capacity to supply hydrants for emergency response, spur economic growth and job creation for New Yorkers, and help to guard the County against water insecurity.

This tour gave the Congresswoman a first-hand look at the County’s multi-phased water security initiative and the threatened Batavia Water Treatment Plant, an aged structure that has outlived its useful life. The Genesee County Water Project, now in its second of three phases, aims to provide reliable water for the future generation of residents, farms and businesses.

“We appreciate Congresswoman Claudia Tenney visiting Genesee County and learning of our critical public water project goals,” said Genesee County Legislative Chair Shelley Stein. “The County’s top priority is re-investing in our water infrastructure, and we appreciate the Congresswoman’s active interest in ensuring a reliable water future for the County. We look forward to sharing more of Genesee County with her.”