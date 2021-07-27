Prices for Hawley's annual Patriot's Trip lower than ever

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is announcing that this year’s annual Patriot Trip, taking place from September 16-19, will be the most affordable ever. Hawley will join veterans and their guests on his annual trip to Washington D.C., visiting various landmarks and historical sites.

Thanks to the generous contributions of many organizations and individuals, the cost to veterans and their selected guest for this year’s trip will be lower than ever in the trip’s fourteen-year history. The cost to veterans and their guest will be far below the original $475 per person, and includes all food, accommodation and travel expenses required for the trip. Although costs are not yet finalized, Hawley is hoping a cost of $350 or less per person will be attainable.

“Following an outpouring of financial support from the community at large, individuals, businesses and veteran-advocacy groups, I am elated to announce the cost to veterans and their guests for this year’s Patriot Trip will be lower than ever, and I’m hopeful the final cost will be between $300 and $350. With confirmed stops this year at Gettysburg, the Naval Academy at Annapolis, the Veterans Memorials around the National Mall, the National Marine Museum, the Arlington National Cemetery with Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and many other landmarks and museums, it’s going to be a trip to remember for all who attend.”

Any interested veterans or their family members are encouraged to reach out to Hawley’s district office at 585-589-5780 or [email protected] to learn more about the trip and to make reservations.