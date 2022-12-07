Registration open for tractor safety program

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is now accepting registrations for its 2023 4-H Tractor Safety Program. The program is open to youth age 14 and over and covers farm safety, tractor safety, tractor operation and other related topics.

The National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program is a certification program that allows youth ages 14 and 15 to be certified to legally operate farm equipment for hire. After completing the training course, youth will need to pass a written knowledge test and driving test to receive the certification.

The program is scheduled to run Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, from January through April at farm machinery dealerships throughout Genesee County. The fee for the program is $25, and youth must also be currently enrolled 4-H members. Registrations are due January 28, 2023. To register for the program or receive more information, please contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 101. Registration forms are also available online at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4htractorsafety