Representatives Tenney, Langworthy demand answers for New York’s Migrant Relocation Assistance Program

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) and Congressman Nick Langworthy (NY-23) today sent a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul raising serious concerns about her administration’s Migrant Relocation Assistance Program (MRAP) which seeks to move migrants from New York City to Upstate New York and Long Island Communities, including Erie and Monroe Counties.

​​“Instead of reversing these disastrous policies, your administration has chosen to export the crisis in New York City to Upstate communities, such as those in Erie County and Monroe County. Law-abiding New Yorkers should not have their safety placed in jeopardy because of radical policies allowing unvetted individuals to cross our borders at will. While many of these individuals are allowed to stay here as “asylum seekers,” the facts show that the overwhelming majority of asylum claims are found to be illegitimate when adjudicated,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers continued, “We continue to urge you to reverse the disastrous immigration policies that have been implemented by your administration and the New York State Legislature.”

Tenney and Langworthy demanded answers to the following questions from Governor Hochul by March 25: