Press Release:

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament fundraiser to benefit the Genesee County Spartans is scheduled for this Saturday, July 6 at Ri-Dan’s Sports Park on West Main Street Road, Batavia.

Youth competition (three age groups) was set for 9 a.m. to noon with adult competition (18+) set for noon to 3 p.m.

The Spartans, 3-1, play again on July 13, traveling to Lockport - hoping to avenge a June 1 loss to the Wildcats.