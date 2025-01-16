Schumer announces $18 million for Edwards Vacuum from CHIPS 'locked in'

Press release:

After announcing Edwards Vacuum’s plans to build a manufacturing facility in Western New York two years ago, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer today announced Edwards Vacuum and the U.S. Department of Commerce had finalized its CHIPS award of $18 million from his bipartisan CHIPS & Science Law.

Schumer explained this would lock in the federal funding Edwards Vacuum needs for plans to build its new $300+ million dry pump manufacturing facility for the semiconductor industry, the first of its kind in the country, as there is currently no domestic production of semiconductor-grade dry vacuum pumps.

“Edwards Vacuum’s $18 million CHIPS award is locked in. This finalized federal investment will help ensure NY’s semiconductor supply chain is made right here in Genesee County,” said Senator Schumer. “The signed CHIPS award is a major step forward for this $300 million, 600 job project that will be a pivotal stop on America’s semiconductor superhighway. All the major semiconductor companies in New York and across America need this vacuum technology for their chip fabs, that only Edwards will make in the USA. It is a prime example of why our region is growing as the nation’s semiconductor ‘Tech Hub.’ With the funding from my bipartisan CHIPS & Science Law now signed and sealed, Edwards Vacuum’s growth in Western NY can continue knowing the funding will be secured for them to tap no matter the administration. This is a win-win-win: for Genesee County, for Upstate NY, and America.”

This federal funding will support a planned $300+ million investment and 600 good-paying jobs when the facility reaches full production capacity. Schumer explained all chip fabs need vacuum technology, such as that produced by Edwards, to power the sophisticated equipment and state-of-the-art machine tools needed to make microchips. Those tools use vacuum pumps, like those that will now be made in Western New York, to manipulate the chip wafers and control industrial gasses needed to manufacture the finished microchips. By bringing manufacturing to New York, new chip fabs such as Micron and GlobalFoundries in New York and Intel in Ohio can have access to critical dry pumps that will now be made in the U.S., offering chip producers shorter wait times, improved responsiveness, lower risks of supply chain disruptions, and reduced CO2 emissions from an American-made product.

The U.S. Department of Commerce will disburse funds in the coming years as Edwards Vacuum meets project milestones agreed to in the final award.

Schumer has been a relentless champion for expanding the semiconductor supply chain in Western NY. Schumer personally called Geert Follens, who was then President of the Vacuum Technique Business Area for Edwards parent company Atlas Copco Group, to urge the global semiconductor supply chain company to expand in Upstate New York. Later that year Schumer announced with Governor Hochul that Edwards Vacuum had heeded their calls and planned to build their new manufacturing facility in Genesee County. Last year, Schumer celebrated Edwards Vacuum’s groundbreaking ceremony in Genesee County for Phase 1 of their construction, which is expected to be completed in 2028.

Schumer also helped the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region win the prestigious Tech Hub designation to support the buildout of the semiconductor supply chain in Upstate NY through his bipartisan CHIPS & Science Law and last year secured a major $40 million investment to implement the Tech Hub’s work with companies like Edwards. The proposal, called the “NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub” has built on the historic investments Schumer delivered that have spurred a boom in semiconductor manufacturing and innovation across Upstate NY. Edwards Vacuum is working with Genesee Community College and Tech Hub partners like Monroe Community College, Erie Community College, and the Northland Workforce Training Center to help them hire and train hundreds of new workers.

“The Empire State is becoming a national leader in advanced manufacturing because of the investments New York has made in this industry and the extraordinary help of President Biden. New York State has the talent, infrastructure and innovation to continue on this trajectory and the best is yet to come. My 2025 State of the State includes new initiatives to grow this critical industry, and we’ll continue doing everything in our power to great jobs and boost economic growth,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.