Severe thunderstorm warning in effect till 5:15 p.m., roadway to be closed at Route 98 and Lockport

From the National Weather Service office in Buffalo:

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 5:15 p.m. EDT for Southeastern Orleans and Central Genesee counties.

At 4:30 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakfield, or near Batavia, moving east at 35 mph.

Up to 70 mph wind gusts pose a hazard, according to radar. Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted also includes Darien Lakes State Park, Attica, Corfu, Elba, Alexander, East Bethany, and Interstate 90 near exit 48.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: A low-hanging cable wire and possibly a tree are reported down in the roadway in Elba in the area of 4119 Lockport Road. A first responder says the roadway is partially blocked. The roadway will be shut down at Route 98 and Lockport Road. Spectrum is notified; no ETA.

UPDATE 5 p.m.: The Elba chief says the cable line has been cleared; now removing other debris before reopening roadway.