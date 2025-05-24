Sgt. Sanfratello remembered during National Police Week

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) shared remarks on the House floor during National Police Week to honor the lives of two fallen police officers from New York’s 24th Congressional District, Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Cailee Campbell of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Sanfratello served his beloved community as a police officer for 32 years, was twice recognized as officer of the year, and was heavily involved with the New York State Sheriffs Association, Stop DWI, and Shop with a Cop. He was tragically killed while responding to a call in the early hours of March 10, 2024.

Deputy Campbell began her career in law enforcement with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer before attending the Syracuse Police Academy. In April 2023, she joined the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy. On September 25, 2024, she was tragically struck in a T-bone collision and later succumbed to her injuries.

"During National Police Week, we solemnly honor the memory of Sergeant Sanfratello and Deputy Campbell, who gave their lives in service to our community. Their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we remain forever indebted to them. On behalf of the people of New York’s 24th Congressional District, we offer our deepest gratitude and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

Watch Rep Tenney’s remarks honoring Sergeant Sanfratello here and her remarks honoring Deputy Campbell here.