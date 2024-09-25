Shauna Blake to lead silk painting demo at GO ART! on October 8

Press Release:

Shauna Blake

The Batavia Society of Artists (BSA) will host artist Shauna Blake for a hands-on silk painting demonstration on Tuesday, October 8, from 7 - 9 p.m. at GO ART!. Blake will explain her creative process and provide attendees with the chance to try silk painting themselves.

In addition, BSA member Adrian Morris will hold a solo art show at the Richmond Memorial Library, with an opening reception on Thursday, September 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. His exhibition will be available for viewing during regular library hours through the end of October.

Shauna Blake, Artist Bio

Shauna Blake started painting in her early teens and has devoted her entire working life to her artwork. She has a love for nature and the outdoors and uses the inspiration and energy it provides to create her art.

She paints in a wide variety of mediums including, silk painting, watercolors, acrylics and pastels.

In 1994 she graduated from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh with a major in Graphic Design and Illustration. She worked in the Graphic Design field for 7 years before joining her husband, Brendan in his glass art business in 2001. Here she expanded her art by studying and creating lampwork glass beads.

Then in 2009 she discovered silk painting. She found that painting on silk was the perfect fit for her creative and expressive artistic style. She sold her hand painted silk scarves, silk ribbons and art prints worldwide until earlier this year.

In 2022 she started her next business Nail Fox where she designs and sells 100% Nail Polish Wraps.

Shauna currently sells her nail polish wrap designs worldwide on her website. www.Nail-Fox.com

Shauna will demonstrate her unique silk painting techniques. This a hands on demo, where everybody will have a chance to try out this exciting medium. Supplies will be provided.