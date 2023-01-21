State Assembly committee meetings to be live streamed starting this session

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C -Batavia) said he is pleased that Assembly committee meetings will finally be live-streamed for public viewing. This idea was originally proposed in 2016 by the Assembly Republican Conference, but only audio was available. Although committee meetings will now be live-streamed, they will not be archived.

“This is a major victory for the people of New York,” said Hawley. “We have fought for committee meetings to be live-streamed for almost a decade. I have always pushed for committee meetings to be open and transparent. It is New Yorkers’ rights we are fighting for; therefore, New Yorkers should be able to watch their representatives in action throughout the entire legislative process. Our next step should be to allow this footage to be archived for increased availability.”