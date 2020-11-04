Sunny weather outlook: Free yoga in Centennial Park Saturday, bring food pantry donation

Press release:

The forecast for the weekend looks warm and sunny! You are invited to enjoy one last Yoga in the Park with Elena, 200 RYT*, for a slow vinyasa flow with a short guided meditation.

We will start class by setting an intention, flow through a series of poses and finish with a guided meditation.

Register here through Eventbrite. Chance of rain is small, however you will receive an email no later than one hour before class if cancelled.

Please bring your own mat, water, and blanket. Dress for the weather! If you typically use a block, you may choose to bring one. Social distancing will be followed, please wear your mask until you roll out your mat.

November Food Drive for the Little Free Pantry and Fridge

You are invited to bring nonperishable or perishable food (fresh and frozen) to Yoga in the Park and help fill the bellies of families experiencing food insecurity in our neighborhoods. There will be a collection box at the park for your donations. Whether a need for food or a need to give, mini pantries help neighbors feed neighbors, nourishing neighborhoods.

The Little Free Pantry is a grassroots, crowdsourced solution to immediate and local need.

The Free Little Free Pantry and Fridge we are stocking Saturday was started in the summer by a resident on State Street who wanted to make a difference in her neighborhood. The Good Samaritan was joined in her efforts by Blue Pearl Yoga, Ryan’s Rose Organic Farm on Rose Road in Batavia, Sharon and Michael Kubiniec, DDS, The Just Kings, and others.

It is located outside Kubiniec’s dentistry office at 180 Washington Ave. in Batavia and is open every day with updates posted on Facebook.

Soon, a collection box for future food donations will be available soon in the first-floor foyer of the Yoga Studio at 200 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia, as well as other locations around Batavia.

Yoga in Centennial Park -- FREE

Food Drive Donations Gratefully Accepted

9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

151 State St., Batavia

*Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) is a designation given by the Yoga Alliance U.S. to an individual who has completed the 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training Certification.