Tenney announces annual Congressional Art Competition for NY-24

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today invited High School students from New York’s 24th district to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The contest winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year.

Started in 1982 by members of the U.S. House of Representatives, High School students across the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories are invited to participate in a nationwide annual art competition. Since its creation, over 650,000 high school students have submitted their artwork to the contest.

“I’m pleased to announce the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for students across New York’s 24th District,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “This competition is an incredible way for students to showcase their artistic abilities. Every year, I am in awe of the talent of the students in our district, and I look forward to seeing all the great artwork that is submitted this year.”

The deadline to submit artwork to be judged by members of the local art community will be Friday, April 21, 2023.

Additional information about the competition, including guidelines and student release forms required to participate in the 2023 competition, can be found at https://tenney.house.gov/services/art-competition or by calling Tenney’s District office at (716) 514-5130.