Tenney announces bill to expedite election result reporting

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today announced she is introducing a bill to require states to report preliminary election results within 12 hours after polls close, with certain exceptions and contingencies to account for practical challenges as well as for our service members and their families stationed overseas.

A recent poll found that 63% of respondents support a federal law requiring final election results to be reported within 12 hours of polls closing on Election Day. Tenney’s bill seeks to enhance transparency in our elections by addressing the lengthy delays, sometimes over a month, that some states experience in announcing results.

"Voters across the country are frustrated with vote tallying that drags on for weeks, especially in instances where ballots seem to be discovered long after Election Day,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “This undermines trust in our elections and creates opportunities for fraud or errors in ballot counting. As Chair of the Election Integrity Caucus, I am committed to increasing transparency in our electoral process and ensuring it is truly Election Day — not Election Month."