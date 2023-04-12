Tenney announces federal assistance for those harmed by Winter Storm Elliott

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) announced federal grant and loan programs available to assist Western New York families, farms, and small businesses following the devastating Winter Storm Elliott that hit the region in December 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the availability of grants to assist residents in need of home repairs following the severe storm. The Small Business Association (SBA) is also offering federal disaster loans for families, businesses, and farms with uninsured or under-insured losses due to the storm.

To qualify for the USDA grant, homes must be in the presidentially declared disaster areas in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties. The Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program offers up to $40,675 in assistance to repair storm-damaged homes. More information on this program is available here.

The funding from the SBA loan is available for families and businesses in Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, and Wyoming counties. As of early April, the SBA has approved over $5.8 million in disaster loans for 195 businesses and residents across Western New York. The deadline to apply for this loan is April 28, 2023. More information is available here.

“Winter Storm Elliott devastated Western New York, causing severe damage to family homes, farms, and small businesses in addition to taking the lives of nearly 70 of our neighbors,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “These federal loans and grant programs will assist our community as we rebuild from this severe storm. If you have questions while applying for these programs, please call my district office at (716) 514-5130 for additional information.”