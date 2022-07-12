Tenney announces fundraising accomplishments in race for NY-24

Press release:

Claudia Tenney’s campaign announced today raising over $330,000 in Q2 of 2022. Claudia’s campaign has more than $1 million cash on hand for the upcoming election.



Over 1,900 donors, including 500+ new donors and President Trump's Leadership PAC, contributed to the over $330,000 Claudia raised this quarter.



“I am honored by the outpouring of support we have received from all across Upstate New York. The North Country, Central New York, Finger Lakes and Western New York are ready for change and looking for a strong conservative leader to hold Biden and Pelosi accountable. Our campaign continues to have the resources we need to win in NY-24 and take back the House this November!" said Congresswoman Tenney.