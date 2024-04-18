Tenney announces launch of Community Project Funding process

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) invited local leaders to sign up for updates for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Community Project Funding (CPF). This process is an important initiative for members of Congress to advocate for crucial projects that enhance our communities.

Instead of relying on bureaucrats to make critical funding decisions, this process provides transparency, accountability, and rigorous oversight with congressional input.

The FY25 CPF process will allow localities and non-profits to submit requests for federal funding for high-priority community projects in New York’s 24th District. All CPF applications supported by Tenney’s office must meet rigorous eligibility requirements, as outlined in the appropriations guidance.

Additionally, applicants must exhibit robust community backing for projects and present a clear strategy using the funds in a timely manner. Tenney’s office collaborates with all grantees throughout the process to vet requests and ensure allocated funds are utilized responsibly and for their intended purpose. The CPF process is targeted and limited; it has historically been capped at .5% of federal spending.

Local elected officials and non-profits planning on submitting applications for projects should visit Tenney’s website here to signal their interest. After signing up, interested organizations will be updated when guidance for the FY25 CPF process is released, and the formal application window opens.