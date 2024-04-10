Tenney announces upcoming webinar with the Social Security Administration

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) announced her office will be hosting a Webinar with guests from the Social Security Administration (SSA) to discuss retirement best practices, fraud protection, and other services the SSA offers.

This webinar is open to all constituents and aims to provide an overview of best practices for retirement preparation. Guests from the SSA will share invaluable tips and strategies for navigating the complexities of retirement and accessing vital SSA resources.

When: Tuesday, April 30

Time: noon

Format: Zoom Webinar

RSVP: To receive the link to the webinar, email NY24.RSVP@mail.house.gov

This webinar is being hosted as part of Congresswoman Tenney’s monthly webinar series, in which the Congresswoman connects residents of New York’s 24th Congressional District to resources and support at the federal level. Recordings of past webinars can be found on Tenney’s website here.