Tenney appointed to House Intelligence Committee

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) released the following statement on her appointment to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI).

Established in 1977, HPSCI is responsible for overseeing the U.S. Intelligence Community, which encompasses the intelligence and related activities of the U.S. Government, including the Military Intelligence Program.

"I am honored to have been named to serve on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for the 119th Congress, and thank Speaker Johnson for this prestigious appointment. At this pivotal moment in our nation's history, I am committed to ensuring that our intelligence community has the resources and support necessary to strengthen our national security capabilities. Facilities such as Fort Drum, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, and Rome Lab in upstate New York are critical to our national security. I am dedicated to advocating on behalf of these premiere defense sites as a part of our critical national security asset base. I look forward to working with President Trump, Speaker Johnson, HPSCI Chairman Crawford, and my colleagues to strengthen our defense capabilities and uphold essential oversight of our nation's intelligence operations," said Congresswoman Tenney.

“In an increasingly dangerous world with hot wars around the globe, multi-faceted threats from China, and terrorists within our borders, the mission of our intelligence community is vitally important. Congress has a responsibility to conduct thorough oversight of these intelligence systems to ensure we are safeguarding the American people and our national interests while also strictly adhering to the Constitution," said Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.